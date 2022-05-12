Besides abandoned structures that remain on the former Fort Ord, another vestige that still stands are hundreds of large trees, including Monterey cypress, Monterey pine, coast live oak and eucalyptus.
How to handle those old trees amid new development remains a hot topic in Marina. On May 10, Marina City Council discussed the city’s tree removal regulations and directed staff to suggest upgrades to the policy.
The Council discusssion emerged after Marina residents reported illegal tree removal on 2nd Avenue, in The Dunes development area, on March 21. A subcontractor of developer Monterey Community Partners removed seven trees without a permit. According to a report to City Council from Marina Community Development Director Guido F. Persicone, MCP “apologized to the community for inadvertently removing trees and pledged to work closely with the city of Marina to ensure this mistake does not happen again.”
The company also agreed to keep 24 additional trees in phases 2 West and 3.
“How can we manage this better? For me, it is creating one person responsible for our team,” Don Hofer, a Shea Homes vice president, told Council on May 10. The company will have an inspector overseeing tree removal. Hofer noted a pipe under trees must be removed because it will be on private property.
A major tree removal permit in Marina is $1,335 per application and $110 for every 10 additional trees. For legal removals, developers have to replace healthy trees at a 2-1 ratio. The replacement ratio triples if the trees are removed illegally.
