One of the most breathtaking hikes in Monterey County has been on land owned by the public for over a decade by way of a gift from the Big Sur Land Trust. But it has remained mostly closed to the public in that time.
That is soon set to change. As of Nov. 3, the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District will be offering 15 permits per day (of up to four people per permit) to hike the district’s property at Palo Corona Regional Park from Animas Pond down the canyon that descends into San Jose Creek, a redwood-lined stretch that eventually opens out at Monastery Beach.
But the trail won’t be open all the way to the sea: Much of that canyon is owned by the state park system (also a gift from the Big Sur Land Trust) and will remain closed for now, outside of guided hikes.
The entire stretch of trail was planned to open in spring of 2020, but after the pandemic hit, snags emerged relating to impacts on tribal resources along the creek, and parking challenges along Highway 1. John Hiles, the Monterey District facilities chief for State Parks, says the hope remains to open the entire trail eventually, but how the public responds to the limited access being offered now will inform the process.
“When we’re opening up an area like this, the expectation is we’re good stewards of the land,” he says.
The trail will be open, on a permitted basis, from Palo Corona all the way to the third and westernmost bridge on San Jose Creek, where State Parks property starts. Permits are free, but the hike will require fortitude: It’s a nine-mile out-and-back with about 4,000 feet of climbing. Permits can be reserved online at mprpd.org.
