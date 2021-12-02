Wide sidewalks lined with lots of greenery, people walking alongside businesses and three-story buildings with 32,685 square feet of commercial space, plus 18 townhomes and 52 condos, is the vision Marina Community Partners LLC has for the Promenade, a development approved at 2nd and 10th streets in Marina, next to the Century Marina movie theater.
“There’s a lot of green space on it, which is going to be fantastic for the city,” City Councilmember Lisa Berkley says.
At a meeting on Nov. 16, Marina City Council viewed updated renderings of the 290-acre project, which was originally approved back in 2005. City staff and the developer are still refining the details of the Promenade, but those changes will now be approved administratively, meaning they won’t come to the council for a vote – something that should speed up the process.
Senate Bill 330, known as the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, aims to cut permit processing times for residential developments, as well as commercial developments tied to residential. (This is the commercial component of residential building already underway.) City officials now have until Dec. 23 to approve or deny modifications to the Promenade.
On Dec. 17, 2019, the city and the developer negotiated modifications to the construction schedule, enabling Phase 2 of the Dunes – the 219 homes that are built on Imjin Parkway and California Avenue – to move forward. The redrafting included affordable and workforce housing, park improvements and a hotel development, among other updates. For the Promenade, those changes include building at least 27,000 square feet of retail space by December of 2022.
“The goal is to create a promenade, which is the core of The Dunes,” Don Hofer, a vice president with Shea Homes, told City Council. He described the Promenade as an iconic spot that could become a destination similar to Monterey’s Cannery Row. Berkley expects once there is a grocery store, it will attract shoppers.
