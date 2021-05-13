Two men butcher small animals outdoors while two others observe. Dozens of farm animals – goats, cows and horses – eating, walking or resting in improvised corrals are some of the scenes a drone flown by the Humane Farming Association captured in April on a 6-acre property at the intersection of Julius and Monterey streets in San Lucas.
Gail Eisnitz, Humane Farming Association’s chief investigator, says the organization first got a tip in January 2019 about alleged slaughter parties and uninspected meat sales, both violations of the Federal Meat Inspection Act. The FMIA is the federal law that ensures any meat product is butchered and processed following sanitary conditions and is safe for human consumption. Eisnitz says in some cases, it’s legal to butcher animals this way if it’s done when the animal is for the owner’s consumption and not for sale.
Mario Mendez, who leases the property from Manuel and Diana M. Rodriguez and who owns the animals seen in the footage, says he slaughters animals for personal consumption and denies selling meat. “I slaughter animals to eat, for my family,” he says.
Eisnitz further says an informant reports butchers at the site aren’t following the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act and that livestock are being shot, strangled or stabbed. “We had a private investigator sit outside of the operation and he heard goats screaming, and then suddenly it went dead silent,” she says.
Eisnitz says the informant has seen sick animals on the premises as well.
But Mendez says he has a buy-and-sell cattle business. “I buy scrawny animals. I deworm them and give them vitamins; once they fatten, I take them back to the auction and sell them.”
The Monterey County Resource Management Agency has been investigating the property since July 2019. Elizabeth Ruiz, a senior code compliance inspector, found several violations, including an accumulation of garbage, multiple inoperable vehicles, keeping animals without proper approvals, and structures built without permits. The RMA provided a list of corrective actions, but in a Dec. 20, 2019 email, Environmental Health Specialist Alvin Votran stated that Mendez was denied a permit for using vegetable cull – fruit and vegetable waste to feed livestock – because the previous problems weren’t fixed.
On Dec. 11 2019, the property was inspected again after the county received complaints of foul odors and illegal butchering. At the time of the inspection, Votran reported he only found unpermitted vegetable culls.
On Feb. 13, 2020, the Monterey County Planning & Building Inspection Department issued a stop work notice to stop modifying the premises, clearing previous violations and obtaining required permits. On Feb. 21 the same year, the county issued another administrative citation. The Monterey County Health Department also has an open investigation.
Eisnitz finds the ongoing problems are frustrating: “[County agencies] have known about this problem for two years and nothing has been done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.