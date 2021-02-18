The Public Records Act request came in on Jan. 16 under the pseudonym “Sine Nomine” – Latin for “without a name” – and the anonymous requester was looking for some specific things about former Carmel Valley High School principal Tom Stewart.
“Any and all disciplinary records, emails and any other complaints of any form of misconduct associated with Tom Stewart… the scope for the search of these complaints shall span the duration of this time as an employee of CUSD [Carmel Unified School District],” the request states.
Stewart retired in 2017 after 30 years in education, the last 20 of which were at Carmel Valley High on Schulte Road. CUSD found some relevant records and planned on turning them over on Feb. 19.
On Jan. 26, the district let Stewart know it.
Now Stewart has filed what’s known as a reverse Public Records Act request, asking a judge to prevent any of those records from being released. The record at issue, according to a writ filed by Joe Cisneros, Stewart’s attorney, is a letter of warning regarding a complaint made to the district in 2016. It doesn’t involve anything to do with a student, nor any sexual impropriety, but instead involves an interaction with a teacher, Cisneros writes.
He’s asking a judge to issue a restraining order and a permanent injunction against CUSD preventing release of Stewart’s records.
“There is a substantial likelihood that public disclosure of the document to Sine Nomine will negatively affect the environment of the local education system,” the complaint states.
Cisneros says the long-retired Stewart wants to maintain his privacy.
“Carmel Unified’s position is that they’re neutral and not going to contest it,” Cisneros says. “They have no dog in this fight and their position is that unless they get a court order that says, ‘don’t turn it over,’ they’re going to turn it over.”
A judge will decide the matter on Feb. 18, the day before CUSD has said it plans on releasing the records.
