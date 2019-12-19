The rescue operation started on Dec. 9. On the first day, a fisherman reported a humpback with fishing gear wrapped around its body. It was a juvenile whale and the fishing line threatened to cut into its flesh as it grew. The Coast Guard launched a vessel and soon so did the Pacific Large Whale Entanglement Response Network.
The whale swam away erratically and its trail was lost – until the next day, when another sighting was reported. It was too close to nighttime to mount a rescue. On the third day, the Coast Guard dispatched a search plane in the morning and several ships spent hours scouring the Monterey Bay. They counted 40 humpbacks but the entangled adolescent was not among them.
“It was like searching for a moving needle in a moving haystack,” says Peggy Stap, the director of Marine Life Studies, a local nonprofit with a federal permit to respond to marine mammal strandings and which oversees the whale response network.
On the fifth day, the whale was finally located again. The response team reached it. Three trained and helmeted volunteers on an inflatable dinghy got close enough to attach five buoys. The goal was to keep the whale near the surface and to slow it down as it dragged the boat behind it with vigor: “You get a Nantucket sleigh ride when a whale’s pulling you, believe me,” Stap says.
The responders managed to cut the fishing gear loose, and the whale swam free.
It remains unknown which fisherman’s gear was at fault nor even which fishery. Oftentimes, it’s impossible to tell, Stap says.
Stap says the rescue network responded to nine entanglements last year and seven this year, significantly down from the crisis levels of 2015-2016, dozens of dead whales washed up on the West Coast. Meanwhile, an alert is out for another ensnared whale, one that was first spotted Dec. 4.
“We don’t want our services to be used but we have to be ready at all times,” Stap says. “We call it a whale ambulance.”
