According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature.
But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the condition of anonymity, due to fear of retaliation) observed something out of the ordinary a few months ago. There was no witness signature or patient name corresponding to about 30 tablets of a narcotic. So the nurse kept watching.
Months later, on Sept. 16, the same nurse saw a similar omission in the log book for two tablets of a different pain medicine. Then a day later, there was a patient name and a witness signature – but the witness was not working the day the medication had been dispensed. “The evidence was tampered with,” the nurse says.
While it is not clear exactly where the allegedly missing drugs disappeared to, what is clear is that law enforcement is investigating two officials in connection to the missing pills, as first reported by the outlet Voices of Monterey Bay.
On Oct. 6, Monterey County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Dustin Hedberg, who oversees the Special Operations unit, was placed on administrative leave and is under internal investigation. (Hedberg does not work currently in the jail.) Sheriff’s officials pulled jail clearance for Christina Cruz Kaupp, who is employed by the private company Wellpath that is under contract with the county to provide medical services in the jail. That means she is prohibited from entering the building, but a Wellpath employee says she has continued to do her job remotely since the investigation began. (Hedberg, Kaupp and Wellpath officials did not respond to requests for comment. It is not clear what Kaupp’s current employment status is.)
Sources in the Sheriff’s Office and who work for Wellpath tell the Weekly that District Attorney investigators interviewed at least half a dozen medical staff in the jail. (The DA’s Office declined to confirm whether such an investigation exists.)
“When this allegation came to light, we took immediate action so any wrongdoing is not continued, and we launched an investigation,” says Sheriff’s Cmdr. Joe Moses, who oversees the jail. He declined to comment on details of the incident. Because there are no findings yet, he adds that it is too soon to know whether there is a widespread or an isolated issue. “It’s early in this investigation, so we don’t really know, do we have a systemic problem, or an individual problem? It seems all of our systems worked, because it appears the wrongdoing was discovered.”
Kaupp is regional director of operations for Wellpath, a role that she has held since July, according to her social media. She has worked for the company since 2009 and most recently before her promotion was regional director of nursing.
Kaupp is also a public official, serving on the board of the Mission Union School District, with one elementary school near Soledad. She is not seeking re-election when her term ends this year.
Wellpath is a for-profit company based in Nashville that provides medical and mental health care in settings including correctional facilities in 36 states and in Australia. (California Forensic Medical Group long provided medical care in Monterey County Jail before it merged with Wellpath.)
Most recently, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved a four-year contract with the company in 2017 through 2021, with the opportunity for a one-year extension; that extension is currently underway. According to a board analysis in 2017, staffing costs by contracting with Wellpath were slightly less than comparable costs at Natividad.
Year one of that contract, $9.1 million, reflected an 82-percent increase in costs based on state legislation and a court settlement related to care at the jail.
On its website, Wellpath is currently recruiting RNs, LVNs, nurse practitioners, mental health counselors and dental assistants for job openings in the Monterey County Jail. Pay for RNs is advertised as $57-$69/hour.
