For the last 19 years, Monterey Peninsula Engineering has operated a concrete recycling facility in southern Marina, just east of Highway 1 and across the street from the District 4 county supervisor’s office. With the exception of those who work in that building, the piles of concrete debris on that site have been out of sight.
But that is soon to change as The Dunes development in Marina continues apace, and nearly all of the old military barracks south of Imjin Parkway and west of the highway have been demolished, clearing the way for future residences, businesses and a park. Paul Bruno, MPE’s chief financial officer, says that development to come is the catalyst for why MPE has been on the lookout for a new location for the recycling facility, including four different locations in Del Rey Oaks. The site MPE ultimately decided would be best is in the former Fort Ord on the north side of South Boundary Road.
“It’s something not near residential,” Bruno says. “It won’t even be visible from the roadway.”
Last October, Del Rey Oaks City Council approved an agreement to be the lead agency for an environmental review of MPE’s proposal, which MPE would pay for (about $40,000).
During that Oct. 25 meeting, City Manager John Guertin stressed the need for the city to find more sources of revenue. Managing the land the city was given from the former Fort Ord – which, 25 years ago, conventional wisdom thought would be an economic boon – has instead become an albatross sapping the small city’s resources while putting nothing back into city coffers.
“We have narrow revenue sources in the city, and from all appearances we’re heading into a recession,” Guertin told the council. “A big priority for me is to look for any opportunity we can to broaden our revenue sources.” Regarding the possibility of future development along South Boundary Road, Guertin added, “Even in the best case scenario moving forward, we’re at least five years out before the first shovel hits the ground.”
Erin Harwayne, a planner for Denise Duffy & Associates – the firm Del Rey Oaks hired to conduct the environmental review – says she expects their work to be done in a few months.
And while there were initial concerns when the proposition came before council that it might impact the 28-mile Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway, Guertin says this is a temporary use – something to bring in revenue as the city continues to work toward developing land it was given, but is now paying for.
