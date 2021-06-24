Looming questions over the future of water around the Monterey Peninsula – who will provide it? Where will it come from? – are nearing answers as the bureaucratic process around the voter-supported condemnation of California American Water’s local system picks up.
Implementation of the public takeover of Cal Am that voters supported in 2018 requires passage through several gatekeepers along the way. The Monterey Peninsula Water Management District needs to make an offer for acquisition. Cal Am then accepts the offer or, as is expected, rejects it, triggering an eminent domain case in which the court decides who owns the water system.
The water district is preparing to make that offer, but first needs to clear a final hurdle: The Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County has to approve the water management district’s annexation of two Cal Am service areas and “activate” the district’s authority to become a public utility. LAFCO will meet on June 28, where Executive Officer Kate McKenna says the board will decide the pace of the process up to the potential courthouse showdown.
The question in LAFCO’s hands is primarily about cost. The water management district has estimated Cal Am’s local water system to be worth about $513 million and a takeover to cost about $575 million. Cal Am estimates its own assets, calculated in 2018, are worth $1.04 billion. McKenna says the LAFCO board has to decide whether it needs an additional independent cost assessment before ruling.
“We’re up against a private, for-profit company that doesn’t have to give information to a public agency. All the information we give LAFCO is going to become public. There is no need for us to tip our hand before we go to court,” says Alvin Edwards, chair of MPWMD. He believes delays give time to Cal Am to further invest into its assets and drive up the cost of a public buyout.
The LAFCO board could clear the way for the water district to make an offer to Cal Am as early as this fall. If LAFCO wants the additional analysis, it would delay the process for several months, potentially into 2022.
Parallel to this, Cal Am, MPWMD and Monterey One Water – the region’s wastewater treatment agency – are finalizing negotiations over M1W’s expansion of its Pure Water Monterey project, which filters the region’s sewage to provide about one-third of the area’s drinking water. The M1W board of directors approved an expansion on April 26, the only caveat being that Cal Am, which owns the distribution system, has to agree to buy the new water.
The negotiation is expected to resolve in time for M1W’s board meeting on July 26. Paul Sciuto, M1W’s general manager, told the agency’s Recycled Water Committee they are about “95 percent” of the way there. MPWMD General Manager Dave Stoldt says the remaining unresolved 5 percent includes what he calls unexpectedly strict performance penalties against M1W if they fail to meet their water commitment.
