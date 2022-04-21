As the 2018 sheriff’s race was heating up between incumbent Sheriff Steve Bernal and his opponent, sheriff’s deputy and Salinas City Councilmember Scott Davis, a trio of Bernal supporters within the force called a pair of press conferences to make an announcement.
In front of television cameras on April 17, 2018, Cmdr. Joe Moses, who is now a candidate in the 2022 sheriff’s race, accused the local Deputy Sheriff’s Association, which had recently endorsed Davis instead of Bernal, of “potential fiscal mismanagement.” Moses went on to publicly accuse Davis and DSA president Dan Mitchell of using DSA money to pay Davis’ campaign manager, Christian Schneider. Moses used specific terms such as “fraud, embezzlement and campaign money laundering.”
Moses, and two other commanders who called a similar press conference, Archie Warren and Mark Caldwell, were not announcing official charges, only weighty accusations. The state Attorney General’s investigation found the accusations to be baseless. After Bernal won reelection, Davis, Mitchell and Schneider sued Moses, Warren and Caldwell for defamation, but a trial judge tossed the suit.
Now, as the 2022 sheriff’s race is heating up, the defamation case has been resurrected. On April 12, the state appeals court ruled that the lawsuit against Moses had enough legs to be heard in court.
Moses maintains he had a responsibility to call out Davis and Mitchell, even though it was in the middle of an election involving his boss and there were no official charges filed. “I believe [Davis, Mitchell and Schneider] broke the law and as a peace officer I had to act,” Moses says. “I still stand behind that.”
