At first glance, the idea seems like a moonshot, but maybe it’s the best option in a suite of bad options: In order to boost the local economy around Lake San Antonio, a one-time mecca of summer water recreation, build an amphitheater along the lake that can host concerts and other events.
If you build it, maybe they will come.
The most immediate downstream impact of the lake’s dryness in recent years has been on the local economy that served visitors to the lake.
Nathan Merkle, operations manager for county parks in South County, says hotels, restaurants and gas stations near the lake have either reduced hours or shut down altogether in recent years.
“We are aware that we need to move away from lake dependency,” Merkle says, “in the sense we need to give our guests other ways of recreating.”
That awareness was the genesis of a potential grant application to the state for funds made available by statewide Proposition 68. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors will consider authorizing multiple Prop. 68 grant applications this fall. This potential grant application comes after the supervisors approved $3.9 million in infrastructure improvements to Lake San Antonio recreation facilities for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which was made possible with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.
But that money is going to deferred maintenance (county parks have struggled financially for years). The hope with the potential grant application, which seeks the maximum $3 million allowable, is to create a tangible attraction for would-be visitors when the lake’s water levels are low.
But the odds of the state awarding the county a grant for the amphitheater are long: The total pool of funds available statewide, made possible by Prop. 68’s Rural Recreation and Tourism Program, is only $23.1 million, and every county in the state is eligible to apply.
That notwithstanding, Bryan Flores, the county’s newly appointed interim chief of parks, says the project is among those that the county’s consultants believe would be most competitive.
And Chris Lopez, the county supervisor representing District 3, which includes the community around the lakes, says, “The folks who live in South County, we’re optimists.” While locals in the rural area don’t expect much in the way of services, Lopez adds, “those lakes have always been a huge source of pride.”
