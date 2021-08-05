As the Covid-19 delta variant spreads through the unvaccinated population, the steady drumbeat of businesses and government agencies requiring employees to get vaccinated or regularly tested is increasing. The week of July 26 saw rapid-fire announcements: The California Department of Public Health announced a mandate for hospital workers; President Joe Biden announced one for all federal employees; the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 July 30 to require county employees to face similar requirements.
Montage Health went one step further, announcing on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that all employees – not just hospital workers – must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or provide proof of a medical or religious exemption. If they cannot by that date, they will no longer work for Montage, says Montage President and CEO Steven Packer.
He cites other hospitals that have already required vaccinations, including Houston Methodist Hospital which prevailed in court in a suit brought by 117 employees. U.S. District Court Judge Lynn N. Hughes, who threw out the suit on June 12, stated the hospital was “trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the Covid-19 virus.”
“We feel like we’re in really good company and we are advancing a practice that is the right thing to do,” Packer says. Both patients and the community “expect we will do everything we can to keep the community safe.”
A little over 87 percent of Montage’s more than 3,000 employees are vaccinated, Packer says, leaving a little less than 400 who are not. The only medical exemptions allowed will be an anaphylactic allergic reaction to ingredients within the Covid-19 vaccines; exemptions will be reviewed by a medical panel for approval.
Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and the county’s hospital, Natividad, are also both developing testing protocols – their workforces are over 80-percent and 70-percent vaccinated, respectively. “We feel it’s extremely important to protect our health care force at this time as delta increases in the community and puts pressure on our health care institutions,” says Mahendra Poudel, SVMH’s director of infectious disease. Staff members are meeting one-on-one with unvaccinated employees to address concerns, and more are opting for vaccinations. All new hires must be vaccinated and all vendors must show proof of vaccination before entering the hospital.
For the small percentage of hospital workers who cannot or will not be vaccinated, the state is mandating testing twice a week.
The county policy takes effect Aug. 16, but employees will have 30 days after that date to prove vaccination status or be vaccinated before testing begins. In explaining why the board instituted the policy, Chair Wendy Root Askew says the county has a responsibility to protect “the people in our care,” including those in clinics and jails: “We as a board felt it was important for people to continue to access county services safely.”
