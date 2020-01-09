Jason Blazakis

“Few people will mourn the death of Soleimani, aside from many people in Iran,” professor Jason Blazakis says. “The size of the crowd at the funeral, it just blew away the number of people at the inauguration of President Trump.”

 

 Randy Tunnell

It was not just any assassination. When an American drone fired missiles at a convoy leaving Baghdad International Airport, it was the death of one of the most consequential figures in the Middle East. The killing of Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani is already impacting nuclear security, the deployment of U.S. troops and the prospects of ISIS.

As this geopolitical incident continues to unfold, there’s perhaps no academic institution more suited to thinking through the complexities than the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Consider that the school offers the world’s only graduate degree dedicated to nuclear proliferation and terrorism studies.

“Some other programs may focus on nonproliferation and some may focus on terrorism,” says MIIS professor Jason Blazakis, who arrived at MIIS in 2018 after serving as a top terrorism official in the U.S. State Department. “It’s unique to have a program where you have the two worlds merge.”

Destabilizing events like the Soleimani assassination, Blazakis adds, tend to drive interest in his field. “If you look back 18 years ago, after 9/11, lots of young people wanted to be part of the structure that tries to understand terrorists and how to counter them. We might be at another seminal point.”

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

What newcomers would find at MIIS today are students and faculty parsing statements coming out of Washington and Tehran, and analyzing the shifting balance of power in the Middle East and the U.S..

Methodical thinking leads to questions like: Soleimani was dangerous, but was it strategically smart to kill him now? How will Iran react beyond already withdrawing from its nuclear commitment? Political assassinations are only legal if justified by an immediate threat—what intelligence did the White House have and will Congress accept it?

One thing the professors generally agree on: the president could have consulted more expertise. As MIIS’ nuclear expert Avner Cohen puts it: “While no one is mourning Soleimani, the killing was a reckless, thoughtless, ignorant and impulsive kind of decision.”

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Tags

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.