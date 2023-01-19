On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the first sunny day of the year, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors met for its first full meeting of 2023, the pomp and circumstance of the usual swearing-in ceremony for the newly electeds delayed by one week. They’d decided to hold off on the ceremonial part of their meeting and most of business while county officials were all-hands-on-deck addressing storm-related impacts.
“When they talk about baptisms, my executive management team and myself definitely had a baptism by Mother Nature over the last two weeks,” Sheriff Tina Nieto said.
Those two weeks included some 28,000 people under evacuation orders and warnings at any given point, in communities stretching across all parts of Monterey County – along the Salinas, Carmel, Pajaro, Big Sur and Arroyo Seco rivers, as well as a number of creeks that roared to life with 8.25 inches of rainfall since Christmas.
The impacts to infrastructure and property are just being revealed. An initial analysis from Monterey County estimates at least $30 million in damage to public infrastructure, and a $50 million hit to agriculture. Those figures do not include damage to private homes, which property owners will be left to assess with flood insurance providers, if they have them – most homeowners’ insurance does not include flood coverage. For purposes of obtaining potential FEMA funds, county officials are asking property owners to report damage in a survey at arcg.is/1Pefe11.
The photographs here capture some key moments during the week-plus of the most intense weather and greatest flood risk, before evacuation orders and warnings all lifted on Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.