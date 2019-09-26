On June 20, the Washington Post reported a story about a 17-year-old boy whose vape pen exploded in his mouth. The teen sustained injuries to his jaw akin to what one might suffer in a high-speed car crash or from a gunshot. He survived. But others, like a 2018 case of a 24-year-old Florida man, weren’t so lucky; pieces of an exploding vape pen shot into his head and neck, killing him.
Meanwhile, an outbreak of a severe lung condition – with symptoms including rapid onset of shortness of breath and chest pain – from vaping started on Aug. 27, and has caused illness in at least 530 people and led to seven deaths as of Sept. 17, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Two deaths occurred in California.
Despite these stories circulating in national news, local consumer demand hasn’t stopped for these products, according to Michael Holly, general manager of The Reef in Seaside. Holly says the sales of vape products contribute to about 30 percent of the Seaside dispensary’s sales, despite negative national news. He has heard of no local instances of exploding vape devices.
“I had one lady who had her battery get a little too warm,” he recalls. “She threw it out of the window.” A key point Holly makes: The Reef didn’t sell her that device.
“When you don’t buy from licensed retailers, you don’t know what you’re putting inside your body,” says Nate Hill, delivery operations manager at The Reef. Hill says all the vape products the dispensary stocks are tested and verified by third parties. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn’t one of those third parties.
So what has caused the handful of exploding vape pens? The lithium ion battery in vape devices may be to blame, according to the FDA and the U.S. Fire Administration, which advises these batteries should be nowhere near a person’s mouth while they inhale a heated aerosol from a cartridge. The problem is, all vape devices or e-cigarettes are powered by rechargeable batteries.
Monterey County’s Tobacco Enforcement Deputy James Day also notes the role of the black market. “Most of the stories I read are about cheaper devices or battery charges of poorer quality from places like China making it into the market,” he says.
“You can literally go on Amazon and buy the packaging that look like some of popular brands. There are thousands of recipes on YouTube for refills,” Day adds. “It’s an easy profit. It’s scary how easy it is. I can only enforce what’s regulated.”
Hill notes the black market’s continued draw of affordability, even with legal cannabis available in California and many other states: A starter vape kit at The Reef starts at about $75. One from the street can cost as little as $20.
Day adds that cheaper replacement batteries and cartridges with no listed ingredients are still sold at liquor stores.
Officials at the CDC are investigating, and haven’t yet homed in on a specific offender in lung illnesses or the explosion-related injuries and deaths. On Sept. 19, the FDA opened a criminal investigation into the supply chains of the vaping industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.