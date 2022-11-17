The city of Marina will join the CSU Monterey Bay campus in becoming friendly to electric scooters. On Nov. 1, Marina City Council approved an agreement with Bird Rides Inc., a Miami-based company that offers bike and scooter rentals in more than 450 cities.
“We want to be a walkable, bikeable town,” Mayor Bruce Delgado says.
In a report to Marina City Council, Associate Planner Nicholas McIlroy wrote that allowing scooters within city limits will “help with last mile transportation for citizens who use public transportation, and they will help cut down on carbon emissions within the city.”
Bird will rent out up to 100 rechargeable electric scooters per month; the number of scooters could decrease or increase per month depending on ridership. Riders will need to download the Bird app and scan a QR code on the scooter. The price is $1 to start and $0.39 cents per minute (plus tax).
As part of the agreement, Bird will have a fleet manager on staff from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week, to handle issues with repair, maintenance and relocating scooters within the city. If they don’t respond within two to four hours, the city will charge the company 100 percent of associated expenses.
Previous attempts to bring scooters to Marina failed. In 2019, the city and San Francisco-based company Lime couldn’t reach an insurance agreement. Per McIlroy’s report, Bird thought approval in two adjacent jurisdictions (CSUMB and Marina) would make them more practical.
Sloan Campi, CSUMB’s transportation programs manager, says students requested this service, and so far it is going well.
Now that Marina will enter into a contract with Bird as well, there are hopes both networks will be linked. Campi says it would help students to move around and get to The Dunes Shopping Center in Marina, the closest to CSUMB. Delgado says sharing a scooter network would increase the ties between the city and the university. “It helps us financially and culturally,” he says.
Some residents have raised safety and mobility concerns for the elderly and people with a disability.
Brian McCarthy, a planning commissioner and city councilmember-elect, says Marina should include an operational guide on the city’s website. “I’d like to see the city kind of mirror what CSUMB is doing,” he says.
The scooters will be available in Marina by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.