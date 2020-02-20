When the Blue Zones Project was launched in Salinas one afternoon last summer, hundreds of people at Sherwood Hall signed commitment cards signaling they wanted to improve their own health and the health of their community in hopes of joining the regions of the world where people lead long, healthy lives – dubbed Blue Zones by founder Dan Buettner. Some followed through on the commitment made that day by taking “purpose workshops,” and then in January by joining walking groups.
Six months into the program, the level of community engagement is strong, says Blue Zones Monterey County Executive Director Tiffany DiTullio. She knows, she says, because the project relies heavily on metrics. Currently, staff are measuring the level of participation in four Salinas zip codes and comparing it to the estimated population number. Their goal at the end of the year is to engage 16,000 residents. So far they’ve reached 60 percent of that goal.
Besides workshops and walking groups, staff have also been working with schools and large employers to sign on as Blue Zones-certified participants. Restaurants are being lobbied to offer healthy alternatives. Potluck groups are being scheduled. (In Blue Zones terminology, such groups are called moais, from a Japanese word for social groups, pronounced “mo-eyes.”)
While they’ve been focused on Salinas, on Feb. 24 and 25, Blue Zones Project Monterey County – which before launching changed its name from Blue Zones Salinas – is coming to Monterey to test the waters. The events move to King City on the following two days to gauge interest in South County.
How people respond at those events is key, DiTullio says. Coordinating a collaborative program like a Blue Zones Project is a “heavy lift, she adds.” If there’s no interest, the project won’t move into those areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.