Every morning, the parking lot at the Harvest Moon Apartments in Salinas, a 13-acre farmworker housing community, is buzzing with people getting ready to harvest crops in Salinas Valley fields.
These agricultural workers are in the United States on temporary H-2A visas, specific to agriculture, that require employers to provide lodging and transportation to and from work. Instead of buses, many get to the field in white vans that are parked outside their homes every night. These vans are part of the California Vanpool Authority, a public transit agency that operates in 16 counties in California, as well as parts of Arizona and Nevada.
CalVans has a fleet of 800 vehicles; up to 300 of those operate in Monterey County during harvest season transporting farmworkers – mostly H-2A workers – from home to work and back.
Last month, CalVans’ board approved the purchase of more than 403 electric vans for a total of $40 million. It’s a move Steve McShane, a Salinas City Council member and CalVans board member, supports. “We are moving toward a fully electric fleet,” he says, adding that the vans in general are more efficient and environmentally friendly than individual vehicles, and that farmworkers save money since many employers subsidize the rides partially or fully. The agency charges $1.45 per mile. Employers apply for CalVans service, and can choose to subsidize their workers’ rides. For a 30-mile round trip with 15 passengers, the cost would be $2.90 per person.
CalVans provides the vehicles and insurance, as well as maintenance and responsibility for repairs. The drivers are volunteers; to qualify as a driver, one needs a driver’s license, a good driving record, to pass a basic physical exam and must be at least 21 years old.
Local contractors using CalVans include Fresh Harvest Inc., a farm labor contractor in King City, and Foothill Packing in Salinas. Steve Scaroni, Fresh Harvest Inc. founder, says they have used CalVans for over 10 years. The company uses about 50 CalVans vehicles to transport 750 workers everyday. “It gives us flexibility to safely transport our workers,” Scaroni says.
CalVans started over 20 years ago in Kings County, and was primarily for correctional officers and residents who needed to travel to remote areas without public transit. In 1999, it expanded after 13 farmworkers lost their lives when an overloaded van collided with a tractor-trailer in the San Joaquin Valley. Another decade after that, it expanded to other counties and in 2011, became a joint powers authority.
About 90 percent of people who use CalVans today are farmworkers, but in Fresno and Kings counties, prison guards and nurses also use the service. Teresa Rodriguez, who manages the CalVans office in King City, wants to expand CalVans to other industries. “I don’t think people realize that CalVans is for everyone,” Rodriguez says. She notes many workers in South County commute for work to Paso Robles, Salinas and the San Francisco Bay Area, and CalVans could be an affordable, efficient transportation option.
