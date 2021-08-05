Back when Car Week was just an actual week instead of the 10-plus days, there was one big special event permit to process, the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach. As events multiplied and grew larger – sometimes creeping in under the radar – county staff had to evolve, streamlining the process along the way. This year that process is more organized and refined than ever, although in some cases both event planners and the public haven’t quite caught up.
This year, the Monterey County Special Event Permit office is routing to various permitting agencies the organizers seeking permits for 13 events in unincorporated county areas where the county has jurisdiction, out of 28 Car Week events. Large-scale events that include big tents, catered food, traffic control, parking and security trigger the need for permits from agencies like Housing and Community Development or fire districts.
Coordinator Freda Escobar says this year the county is requiring more organizers with parking and traffic plans to enter contracts with state agencies, such as the California Highway Patrol, to compensate for employees’ time.
To ensure organizers get permits in time, Escobar’s staff began reaching out to Car Week organizers early in the year, asking them to provide event information. Many did not, and as of Aug. 3, still don’t have permits.
Escobar convenes monthly Special Events Task Force meetings with representatives from a variety of agencies – the Sheriff’s Office, county offices for environmental health, building, and others, along with outside agencies like CHP. Organizers have been invited to describe their events. It’s also a chance for the public to weigh in, but for the most part, the meetings have gone unnoticed until recently, when controversy erupted in Carmel Valley over the Legends of the Autobahn, a German car event that previously was held at the Pasadera Country Club.
On July 22, numerous Carmel Valley residents called into the Zoom meeting arguing they didn’t know about the 300-car event coming to the Carmel Valley Community Park on Aug. 14, despite it having been approved by the Carmel Valley Parks and Recreation District in April. They worried that hundreds of people descending on the village would hurt businesses, disturb neighbors and block roads during peak fire season.
Escobar said her office is coordinating with the Sheriff’s Office and CHP on traffic plans. The local contract organizer of the event, Elizabeth Vitarisi Suro of Destination X Design, countered that no food or beverages will be sold at Legends, specifically to give local businesses a boost. “It’s a one-day event,” she said. “It’s one day.”
As of Aug. 3, a permit for the Legends event is listed as “in process,” the same situation for most events. Escobar said if organizers cannot meet requirements, permits will be denied. She also told residents that a new special events permit ordinance is forthcoming, as are more improvements.
“Once we get through the Car Week season we will be looking at modifying and making it a smoother process,” Escobar said.
