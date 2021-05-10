Carmel-by-the-Sea has been playing gracious host to tourists by charging nothing for parking, but that’s likely coming to an end. The Carmel City Council is looking to ask those visitors to chip in to help defray the expense of maintaining streets and the white sands of Carmel Beach. Since March council has been in discussions about imposing paid parking in certain areas of town, likely in the popular Del Mar Beach lot at the base of Ocean Avenue and in the downtown commercial area.
The city has tried paid parking before, but those attempts failed after facing significant opposition. Part of the dislike in 2014 came from the presence of large sales kiosks. “Those huge machines of 2014, they were ridiculous,” gallery owner Richard Kreitman said at a council meeting on May 3. Kreitman urged the council to contract with companies that create interactive parking systems that work with smartphones.
During the May meeting, the council said it wanted to develop ways to allow residents to park for free, as well as permits for businesses. Council also asked for construction vehicle permits and asked city staff to start working with the California Coastal Commission as soon as possible on incorporating paid beach parking. The staff will return in June or July with proposals that include specific streets.
Community Planning and Building Director Brandon Swanson recommended the council not impose paid parking at city-owned lots by Sunset Center and at Junipero Avenue and 3rd Street to keep free options available and avoid pushing vehicles into residential areas.
Staff will also calculate estimated revenue. In 2002, their estimate was $1.5 million annually.
