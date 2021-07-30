Longtime Carmel restaurateur and owner of Flaherty’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar Ken Spilfogel has noticed a big change over the arc of the pandemic. Throughout shelter-in-place restrictions that pushed dining outside into parklets, the clientele has gotten younger, attracted by the al fresco dining experience. They’re savvy about Covid-19’s risks and Spilfogel says with the spread of the delta variant, his customers are demanding even more to eat outside. Yet on Sept. 15 those parklet seats at his and 30 other village restaurants—with a combined construction investment of $1 million, Spilfogel estimates—are all scheduled to disappear.
“Where are our customers going to sit if we remove these seats?” Spilfogel asks. “To our new visitors we’re telling you we have no place for you outside. That’s crazy.” As a board member for both Visit Carmel and the Carmel Restaurant Improvement District, Spilfogel is lobbying the city to extend the current parklets through at least November while the sun and tourists are still out in Carmel.
On May 4, the Carmel City Council considered ending parklets even earlier, with wine tasting rooms proposed to end May 31 and restaurants on July 31. After owners protested, the council compromised: wine parklets were allowed to stay through July 15, or 30 days after the state lifted Covid-19 restrictions; restaurants got a 90-day extension to Sept. 15, per a 5-0 vote of council.
While Carmel’s neighbor Pacific Grove is keeping its parklets at least until April 2022, Carmel has faced pressure from an anonymous group of residents who hired attorney Molly Erickson. In a March 1 letter to the council, Erickson argued the parklets violate state law, the city’s local coastal plan, general plan and various ordinances. The letter came after city council created the Outdoor Seating Ad-Hoc Committee, with Mayor Dave Potter and Councilmember Bobby Richards, to explore permanent parklet design standards.
“[Our clients] believe that a majority of the city’s residents do not support private, permanent commercial parklets on public property,” Erickson wrote.
Potter and Richards set out to find what residents and business owners actually thought, using an online survey. Results released July 22 showed that with nearly 1,400 respondents, a majority do want permanent outdoor dining.
Respondents thought outdoor dining would have a positive impact on the design and aesthetics of the village, as well as attract visitors. Loss of parking remained a big concern for both residents and business owners, as did pedestrian and vehicle flows.
Potter says he’s open to a discussion about extending the temporary parklets beyond Sept. 15. It will likely be on the council’s Sept. 7 agenda, just one week before expiration. On Aug. 3, the council will discuss an urgency ordinance to allow wine tasting shops to use their private outdoor spaces. Potter says the council didn’t realize when it voted to end outdoor dining for those shops that it simultaneously prohibited all outdoor seating, even on private property.
