Within Carmel’s one-square-mile city, volunteers with the nonprofit group Carmel Cares picked up 70 pounds of cigarette butts – representing approximately 250,000 cigarettes – in 2022 alone. That staggering number is just a drop in the bucket nationally; the Keep America Beautiful organization estimates that there were around 9.7 billion butts picked up daily across the U.S. in 2020.
Carmel Cares founder Dale Byrne and fellow volunteers were already on cigarette butt patrol when Byrne learned of KAB and its Cigarette Litter Prevention Program and grants available to support local efforts. About a year ago, Carmel Cares applied to become a KAB affiliate. It also applied for and received a $2,500 grant to fight cigarette litter and raise public awareness about the problem.
Butts, which are mostly plastic, pose a serious threat to the environment, leaching nicotine, pesticide residues and metals into water runoff, as well as dumping microplastics into the ocean, hazardous to marine life. In dog-friendly Carmel there’s another reason to be concerned because the butts are toxic to canines, Byrne says.
In accepting the grant, Carmel Cares leaders agreed to complete a survey of how many butts are collected and where the hot spots’ are. Even before the group became a KAB affiliate they had already discovered that many restaurant and hospitality workers smoke, leading to concentrated areas of litter near eateries and hotels. They purchased butt receptacles and Byrne did some friendly campaigning to change employees’ behavior. “We tend to be a pretty creative group, and also a pretty common-sense kind of group,” he says.
KAB gave Carmel Cares free materials to distribute to the public, including cigarette trays that fit in vehicle cup holders (since ashtrays are no longer standard in late models) and small, sealable and nonflammable bags that act as portable ashtrays. Another part of the program is recycling recovered butts through a Colorado-based company called TerraCycle that provides free shipping to participating affiliates like Carmel Cares.
In addition to continuing to pick up and recycle cigarette waste and raising public awareness, the group will be reviewing the city’s cigarette ordinances to see if they can be tightened to discourage cigarette smoking and disposal – possibly even banning smoking in public. Pacific Grove passed such an ordinance in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.