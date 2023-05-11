The Carmel Youth Center, founded in 1949 by entertainment superstar Bing Crosby – creator of his famous “clambake” pro-am golf tournament in Pebble Beach – was originally a place for the village’s pre-teens and teens to enjoy supervised activities. At some point the nonprofit center expanded to include care for younger children. A complaint that it was operating without a child-care license was lodged with the California Department of Social Services in 2017, bringing an unannounced inspection and an order to revert back to its original purpose, which, according to a DSS report, it did.
Somewhere over the last six years, child care was added back into CYC’s offerings in the form of after-school programs and day camps over school breaks, leading to another complaint earlier this year. On March 27, a second DSS investigator showed up unannounced. He told Executive Director Jessica Faddis she could apply for a license but the center had to shut down in the meantime, according to a DSS report.
“It was really a very big shock to all of us who depend on the CYC,” said Dr. Julie Kenner, a single working mother, at a Carmel City Council meeting on May 2. Kenner and a number of others asked councilmembers and the community to come to the nonprofit’s aid. (The city owns the land; the nonprofit owns and maintains the building.)
Boardmember John Plastini told the council that the 10,000-square-foot, five-level building is a “gem of a property” but was in need of repairs. “The city has been the greatest supporter of the youth center – we’re going to ask more of you,” he said. The CYC board is requesting $50,000 annually for five years from the city, beginning with the 2023-24 budget, which is set to be approved in June. Mayor Dave Potter said he would meet with CYC leaders to discuss possible funding solutions.
How and when the center will be able to reopen is unclear – Faddis and board members contacted by the Weekly did not respond to messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.