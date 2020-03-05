That people locally are worried about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is evident by seeing empty store shelves once lined with bottles of hand sanitizer. Some stores are filling the spaces with disinfecting hand soap or disposable wipes instead, products they still have in stock.
The concern also showed up in “hysterical” phone calls received by Monterey County Supervisor Mary Adams’ office over a cruise ship scheduled to arrive in Monterey Harbor, she told the Board of Supervisors March 3, the day the ship docked.
The day before, the city of Monterey issued a statement reminding people that there are no current restrictions on transportation within the U.S. and that cruise ships are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control reporting and monitoring guidelines. The ship, the Amadea, had been to South America and American ports considered not impacted by the virus.
Adams said she’s more worried about travelers arriving at San Francisco International Airport and boarding tour buses that come to Monterey County spreading the virus. “We might be vilifying the cruise industry, but they’re doing a better job,” she said.
The board heard from representatives from the Health Department, Office of Emergency Services and Natividad that the risk to the county remains low but they are actively planning for COVID-19’s possible arrival. The Operational Area Emergency Operations Center has been activated at a Level 3, the lowest level of emergency status. All hospitals and clinics in the county are in contact with each other, laying plans in case measures to quarantine or limit public contact – like closing schools – are required.
Whether the virus does spread to the county or not, the region is already taking an economic hit. Tourism from China to the U.S. has fallen sharply due to travel restrictions. EG Conference organizers announced they are canceling their April 30-May 2 dates at Sunset Center due to the virus. Organizers of the Sea Otter Classic, set for April 16-19 at Laguna Seca, announced on March 5 they are postponing the race to dates to be announced.
