Local school districts have been ready to re-open schools for in-person learning, but Covid-19 case rates in Monterey County keep pushing the reopening dates back. Now, countywide case rates dictate which schools will be able to reopen in California, and when.
On Jan. 14, the state Department of Public Health issued new guidelines for safe reopening; the old system of waivers is no more. That means districts like Carmel Unified that had obtained a waiver – but hadn’t yet reopened elementary schools – lost their window for in-person instruction for now. (CUSD was supposed to open Feb. 1.)
“The goal keeps changing and moving,” says Monterey County Office of Education spokesperson Jessica Hull. “It’s like building a plane while flying, then while you’re flying, you’re told, build a bus. And when the instructions come, they are in a different language.”
The new rules require the county’s case rate to be below 25 per 100,000 residents to open K-6 schools, and below 7 per 100,000 residents to open grades 7-12. As of Feb. 2, Monterey County is almost 48 cases per 100,000.
To reopen, schools will have to comply with several requirements, such as testing staff and students at least once a week and transparent reporting of Covid-19 cases.
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants schools to reopen, and proposed a $2 billion plan to provide extra funding for Covid-19 testing and safety measures for schools that do so.
Schools that apply first will get more funding than ones that apply later. The last day to apply for funding to support reopening in mid-February was Feb. 1. (It is not clear whether any Monterey County school districts applied.)
On Jan. 27, the California Teachers Association sent a letter to Newsom saying members want to stick with online learning for 100 days in counties with high Covid case counts, and during that time create another plan to combat the spread of the virus and get teachers and staff immunized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.