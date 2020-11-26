The last class of the semester in the brand-new Agricultural Plant and Soil Sciences major at CSU Monterey Bay concluded last week the way many things seem to nowadays – with a Shark Tank-style showcase.
Students took turns presenting their ag-biotech business pitches to their professor, JP Dundore-Arias, a young plant pathologist recruited to the university last year to launch the ag major.
“They are not business majors (but) they came up with great ideas building on knowledge they gained in my Biotechnology for Agriculture class, as well as Weed Management with my colleague Dr. Elizabeth Mosqueda,” Dundore-Arias says.
Located on a hillside overlooking Monterey Bay, CSUMB has long been oriented toward the ocean world, offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in marine sciences, and toward the region’s tourism industry with a hospitality management program. The creation of a major that offers training in growing plants and managing soil and water represents a pivot toward ag, an industry that surpasses all others on the Central Coast.
The planning for the new degree began years ago and ramped up with the hiring of Andrew Lawson as the dean of the College of Science from Fresno State University in 2016. “When I arrived, there was an understanding that this is a major industry and we need to be here to help serve that industry and provide opportunity for students,” Lawson says.
The reason it has taken 25 years since CSUMB’s founding for such a degree to arrive has to do with scale.
“Ag programs are challenging because they tend to be small,” Lawson says. “It’s not like a biology program or a psychology program, which are very popular majors. When you’re small, having a small program is not very financially feasible. With the maturing and growth of the institution, we’re now able to financially support some of the smaller programs.”
The new degree promises to put students up on track for careers in areas like pest control, agronomy and farm management. Until now, students from Monterey County who wanted such training had to leave the area and head to campuses like Fresno State, Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo or UC Davis.
“We are building a program to focus specifically on farming the fruit and vegetable crops of the Salinas and Pajaro valleys,” Dundore-Arias says. “We want to provide them with training that will be seen as an asset by local companies.”
The university also plans to launch an ag tech-focused degree within a few years. The program will combine electrical, mechanical and systems engineering. “Basically it’s robotics and automation,” Lawson says. “Think a self-driving weeding machine in agricultural fields.”
Lawson points to the proximity of the Salinas Valley to Silicon Valley and venture capital firms, the high value of the region’s crops, the labor intensity required to grow them: “All of these things are why it makes sense for us to be a center for ag tech.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.