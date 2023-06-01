Even though Fort Ord shuttered in the early 1990s, its legacy still looms large for several cities. The Fort Ord Reuse Authority, which was formed following that closure (and was forced by the state to shut down in 2020), largely failed in its mission to redevelop much of the land of the former base.
Now, cities that were given land by the Army for that purpose – redevelopment – are wrestling with how to succeed to that end, and for good reason: undeveloped Fort Ord land might be an asset, but for a city charged with managing that land, it adds cost and brings in no revenue. That’s particularly true in Del Rey Oaks, a city with a budget of just over $4 million and not a dime to spare.
To that end, on Feb. 2, Del Rey Oaks issued notice under what’s called the Surplus Lands Act, inviting interested parties to submit a letter within 60 days to express an interest in acquiring one or more of three parcels. (One of those parcels is on the southeast corner of Canyon Del Rey and General Jim Moore Boulevard, and was not part of the former Fort Ord.)
Three parties showed up: City Ventures, a development company based in San Francisco and Irvine; the Monterey Peninsula Regional Parks District; and nonprofit Big Sur Land Trust.
City Ventures submitted a letter of interest for the two former Fort Ord parcels – north and south of South Boundary Road, totaling 232 acres to the north and 18 acres to the south.
Big Sur Land Trust’s letter highlighted how the conservation nonprofit is already in a purchase and sale agreement for land south of Highway 68 near the parcels, and expressed interest in creating a wildlife corridor.
MPRPD’s letter states that the district “is interested in acquiring the surplus property, or portions thereof… for park, recreation, and open-space purposes.”
City Manager John Guertin expects that by the end of June city officials will wrap initial negotiations with all three parties. Guertin says he’s committed to following the lead of the council, and the residents, in what they want to do with the land. The challenges are steep to developing any of it – there’s currently a lack of water and infrastructure holding up the former Fort Ord portions – and the other portion is in the viewshed of The Oaks condo development (which itself faced vehement opposition in its time), and many residents there don’t want to see any development on the site.
Monterey Peninsula Engineering has proposed a temporary concrete recycling facility on a Del Rey Oaks property just north of South Boundary Road, which several residents spoke out against at a May 23 meeting; MPE’s proposal was unsolicited, but Guertin brought it to the council late last year because it could bring more revenue to the cash-starved city.
Whether or not the council will ultimately approve it is an open question, but Guertin adds context about the city’s budget: “Del Rey Oaks residents will have to decide: Are we going to be a city with a police department, or without a police department?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.