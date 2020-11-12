At around 6:30pm on Nov. 3, about two dozen people gathered in a warehouse in Salinas for a victory party hosted by the Monterey County Republicans. The party was fashioned after a quintessential backyard barbecue, complete with hot dogs on a grill and a white picket fence. But not all backyard gatherings have giant Trump banners and lawn signs that read “Recall Gavin Newsom.”
Many of the attendees were coming in invigorated from a final rally at Window on the Bay in Monterey. “We wanted to get together and thank volunteers for their support and just celebrate this whole season, the effort and the time,” Monterey County Republican Chair Michael Addison says.
They were feeling confident in their candidates. Before the polls closed, Addison was feeling hopeful that President Donald Trump, Vicki Nohrden for State Senate and Jeff Gorman for Congress would come out winners. “I voted for a Democrat once in my life – Lyndon B. Johnson – that was a mistake,” he says. “I was young.”
According to Addison, local GOP voters were mostly concerned about “law and order,” water and “fundamentally that we’re not just giving up more power to the government and taking away individual freedom.”
Lyle Skeen, who was a candidate for North Monterey County Unified School District board, attended the Window on the Bay rally and the Salinas victory party and was also feeling hopeful about the results. “I hope it gets better and we can be peaceful about whatever happens, if Biden wins or Trump wins,” he said. “I think what comes next is compromise and trust.”
The election results did come in, four days later delivering a victory for Biden. And many of the local GOP-endorsed candidates lost by a big margin, both for partisan positions at the state level and nonpartisan positions at the local level.
Monterey County Democratic Central Committee Chair Elena Loomis is grateful for the local wins: “The big one we were all hoping for was Wendy Root Askew,” she says. Askew won her race to become the next county supervisor representing District 4.
Beyond supporting Democrats, Loomis says the party’s focus is on endorsing progressive voices. “We wanted to support candidates who could help us end Covid, and candidates who were generally progressive,” Loomis says.
But the party’s gaze was not solely fixed on local candidates. “You can’t do anything without the Senate. We’re suffering because there is no national effort and there isn’t much you can do about Covid locally,” Loomis says. Local Democrats have already begun a postcard-writing campaign, hoping to mobilize voters in Georgia to support Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for Senate in a runoff election on Jan. 5, 2021.
At the state level, voters rejected seven of 12 propositions, which is good news for local Republicans who suggested voting no on all but two propositions. For Democrats, it shows the “Blue Wave” may have had bad timing, or California isn’t the bastion everyone thinks it is.
“This is a state that is generally blue, but has pockets of red,” Loomis says. “We voted for Ronald Reagan as governor, and before Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger.”
