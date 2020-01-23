It’s been California law, since 2013, that certain businesses and locations are required to post notices advising that if the person reading that notice is being forced to engage in any activity – from construction work to factory work or from housework to sex work – and aren’t allowed to leave, there are hotline numbers to call for help.
Urgent care centers and emergency rooms are required to have them, and so are farm labor contractors, truck stops, bus stations, roadside rest areas and any public business where alcohol is sold. So too are hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts required to post the human trafficking assistance signs, but compliance with the law has been spotty at best.
The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office is targeting non-compliant businesses for a “Day of Action” on Jan. 22 in which they’re partnering with nine local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI and California Highway Patrol to conduct compliance checks on the required signage. Previous days of action related to the human trafficking signage have targeted massage parlors, bars and transit centers.
“Part of it is being aware, but part of it is these businesses are required by law to post the signage,” District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni says. “We want to make sure agencies will provide law enforcement officers to look for these posters.”
Businesses that fail to post the required signage can be fined $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for every subsequent offense.
Deborah Pembrook, human trafficking outreach manager at the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center, has already started training staff at the Portola Plaza – a priority, she says, for the hotel’s security team, is how to recognize human trafficking. Many larger, national chains have established their own curriculum for such trainings; the Rape Crisis Center makes it available, free of charge, to independently owned motels and hotels.
“We always think of human trafficking as something that happens somewhere else,” Pembrook says, “but it’s very real and happening here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.