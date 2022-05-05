The campaigns surrounding Measure B, a Del Rey Oaks ballot initiative that if approved would preclude adding most new trails in the city, are starting to ramp up.
The measure, on the ballot June 7, is in response to the initial segment of the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway which, if completed, would be an approximately 28-mile bike and pedestrian trail loop spanning the former Fort Ord from Marina to Del Rey Oaks, and connecting to the Rec Trail on the coast at both its northern and southern ends.
The fate of the first phase – a proposed 1.5-mile trail through Del Rey Oaks made possible by a $10.3 million state grant and an additional $2 million from the 2016 county ballot initiative Measure X – hangs in the balance after resident Tom Rivelli, last fall, collected enough signatures to get the initiative on the ballot.
“Yes on B” signs are staked in several yards throughout the proposed route. On May 2, DRO resident Patrice Vecchione, a supporter of FORTAG and the “No on B” campaign, submitted a complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission alleging violations of state election law by Measure B’s proponents, claiming mainly that they failed to form a campaign committee and have not reported any campaign contributions; the reporting threshold is $2,000.
FPPC spokesperson Jay Wierenga won’t go into specifics about the case but says the agency prioritizes investigating allegations involving upcoming elections as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the campaign committee opposing Measure B (and supporting the proposed trail alignment) has raised nearly $25,000. Its largest donation – $5,000 – comes from the group Communities for Sustainable Monterey County.
Rivelli, the resident who brought about the initiative, says Measure B proponents have raised less than $2,000, despite the yard signs and a website. Don Gruber, a fellow Measure B proponent, designed and printed a flyer distributed to some residents, and estimates he’s spent $542.
Aside from the glossy flyer, Measure B proponents also have signs all around town, as well as a website, DROneighbors.org.
“If the no vote prevails, then I’ll be satisfied as long as the people understand what they’re agreeing to,” Gruber says. The flyer Gruber created claims, inaccurately, that the proposed alignment of the segment will bring bikes onto existing trails in the Frog Pond.
