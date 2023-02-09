For over 200 years, ships at sea have used colorful flags to communicate with passing vessels or a nearby shoreline. Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar flew his own flag to the cruise ship industry, signaling his belief the city should stop providing shore services to disembarking passengers. Uslar says the $1.5 million the visits generate annually aren’t worth it in the face of a possible environmental “Black Swan” disaster that could shut down the city’s hospitality industry.
Uslar’s concern over the presence of cruise ships in the ecologically sensitive Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary grew as the city was coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns that crippled local hotels and visitor-serving businesses, costing the city millions in tax revenues. “This is not a risk we should take anymore,” Uslar remembers thinking.
He weighed the estimated annual economic benefit of $1.5 million brought in through cruise ship passengers visiting against the potential of hundreds of millions in damages to the city should the hospitality industry shut down for an extended period.
In a report to the Monterey City Council in January, he asked for the authority to end providing shore services – the cost of which is reimbursed by the cruise ship companies – which include following required U.S. Department of Homeland Security procedures for checking passengers as they disembark for a few hours.
His request drew an immediate response from Cruise Lines International Association President and CEO Kelly Craighead. “Our cruise line members set a high bar for themselves, and they attest to follow policies for practices related [to] shipboard safety, security, environmental stewardship, and more, which often exceed requirements of international law,” Craighead wrote in a letter to Mayor Tyller Williamson. Craighead asked the city to engage in “a constructive dialogue” with the industry before making any decisions.
The concern of even the remote potential of a spill of toxic chemicals or human waste into the sanctuary, along with air pollution generated by the ships, was what drove Brent Allen, a founder of Protect Monterey Bay, to organize protests against cruise ships a few years ago. On Feb. 10, 2019, over 100 people showed up to San Carlos Beach in Monterey with surfboards, paddleboards and kayaks to paddle out in protest. Allen now lives in Oklahoma, but remains active with the group, now organized as a nonprofit. “There wasn’t one good part to that decision [to allow cruise ships] other than someone needs the courage to just say ‘no,’” Allen says.
Despite the protests, the position of the city in 2019 was that the ships were following strict federal protocols designed to protect against damage to the environment. Several months after the paddle-out protest, 175 people attended a city-sponsored meeting about cruise ships amid growing concern over an increase in visits – from 11 ships in 2018 to 18 in 2019, although three were canceled due to dangerous water conditions. Eight experts on the city’s panel assured the public that the ships were safe, with the overall impact to the marine sanctuary being mostly benign.
After Covid-19, Uslar changed his mind. “The key question I have for the industry is, can you guarantee nothing will happen? They cannot guarantee it,” he says.
On Feb. 7 local business interests, including the Fisherman’s Wharf Association, argued against ending services. The council sided with Uslar 3-2, councilmembers Ed Smith and Kim Barber dissenting.
Companies could find another way to have shore services provided. A schedule of ship visits on the city’s website shows the Discovery Princess is expected to arrive in Monterey on March 14.
