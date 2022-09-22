The Carmel City Council is facing some big issues in the next couple of years, the biggest of which is finding room in its plans for nearly 350 housing units by 2031 in just one square mile, as required by the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation process. Four residents are stepping up to the challenge in the November election for two seats.
Councilmember Carrie Theis is not seeking re-election, and Mayor Dave Potter is unopposed.
Jeff Baron was first elected in 2018, and over the last four years has been a strong voice in favor of finding housing solutions in Carmel and across the Monterey Peninsula with other elected officials. He believes the city will need to rezone areas and consider housing on city-owned properties to meet the RHNA requirement. He understands it may be a tough sell. “The community needs to accept the goal and come together to find a solution,” Baron says.
Challenging Baron are three residents who have been active in the community and are first-time candidates: Alissandra Dramov, Parker Logan and Ashley Stoddard.
Dramov – a former television news reporter and author of three history books about Carmel, with a fourth on the way – decided to run after getting involved in a grassroots effort to stop Verizon from building a wireless antenna near the Golden Bough Playhouse and a residential neighborhood. The council denied the permit and the city is now in a legal fight with Verizon; residents are focused on creating a stronger wireless ordinance. “This whole experience of rallying our neighbors, defending our community and defending our aesthetics” is what convinced her to run.
Logan is a fourth-generation Carmelite who purchased Sade’s Cocktails four years ago, and in 2020 found the business shut down for seven months due to Covid-19. He started attending virtual council meetings to lobby for outdoor dining parklets and didn’t like what he heard in general. “I felt there was a big lack of common sense and leadership,” Logan says. He believes the council acquiesces too much to staff. Carmel, he says, “is becoming more modern, it’s losing the whimsical character of our community.” He wants to keep that character intact.
Artist Ashley Stoddard is a co-owner of her family’s art gallery, Bennett Sculpture Carmel. She is coming off four years on the Carmel Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the last year of which she served as chairperson. Part of what inspired her to run are her three children, ages 16, 18 and 22. “I tell them all the time that if you want things to change, first of all you have to show up to vote. Second of all, get involved,” she says.
