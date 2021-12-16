In a round of $548 million in grants as part of the state’s Outdoors for All initiative, 50 new parks and 62 existing parks throughout California are getting needed funds. Four of the 112 grantees are in Monterey County, qualifying among 468 applicants.
Funding recipients are Carr Lake Park and Closter Park, both in Salinas; Greenfield’s future recreation center; and a new downtown plaza area in King City.
Carr Lake Park has been a dream in the works for decades, and the $8.5 million grant will help to construct the first phase of the six-acre park and 73-acre open space area. That includes a nature playground and amphitheater, a basketball court, skate area, hiking trails, two large picnic areas designed to accommodate at least 50 people, and more.
A $6.8 million grant to Closter Park will support upgrades including a new fitness loop, art and music plaza, a playground, picnic area, amphitheater and outdoor barbecue. The basketball courts, baseball field and ball field will be renovated.
Greenfield’s plan, which received $8.5 million in state funds, starts with acquiring nine acres and building a new rec center, including a gym and computer lab indoors, and a multi-use sports field and a jogging and walking loop outdoors.
“There’s a large need for indoor activities and outdoor recreation,” says Jesus Perez, Greenfield’s recreation coordinator.
King City was awarded $2.1 million toward building a new downtown park which will include a performance stage, open lawn areas, interpretive art and a promenade.
The state funds come from Prop. 68, approved by voters in 2018, and $153 million that was included in this year’s state budget.
