They carried cleaning supplies and signs reading “This is a peaceful protest” and “Mo. Co. has less than 0.01% of Covid-19 deaths. Open Now.” Two moms and their children arrived at the playground at Schoonover Park in Marina on a recent morning to play, despite the city’s playgrounds remaining closed.
They cut yellow caution tape and a plastic orange fencing, and the kids jumped on swings.
“We want our children to have the same rights everyone has,” says Carina Powers, a parent of five. She says the lack of outdoor activities available during the pandemic has increased her kids’ anger and anxiety, and she worries about the long-term effects.
Vanessa Madrid, a parent of two, describes her former two-bedroom apartment in South Salinas as “claustrophobic.” No front yard, no backyard, no space for her kids to play. She and her two kids lived there for five years, and moved out right after shelter-in-place started.
They have held two protests like this one, letting kids play. The first was at La Paz Park in East Salinas.
“It’s not good for their mental health. It’s not good for their physical health,” Madrid says. “Kids need to play outside. Kids need fresh air.”
Monterey County remains in the Purple Tier, the state’s most restrictive level for Covid-19 control, despite an effort to move into the Red Tier. But regardless of tier, the California Department of Public Health released guidelines on Sept. 28 that allow playgrounds to reopen safely, anywhere in California. Those guidelines require six-foot distancing, anyone older than 2 to wear a mask at all times, and no drinking or eating in the space.
Local jurisdictions have taken different approaches within the state’s guidelines. Monterey County Parks, Seaside and Pacific Grove have reopened playgrounds. The city of Monterey reopened parks in May, but kept playgrounds closed. Four, including beloved Dennis the Menace Park, are set to reopen in December.
“Different agencies have different resource levels and different amenities,” Monterey’s Parks and Recreation Director Karen Larson says. “It might be easy for me to open four parks, but I may not be able to afford to open 20.”
In Salinas, parks are open but playgrounds remain closed. “Salinas does not have adequate resources to implement and enforce those requirements in order to keep our residents safe,” Library and Community Services Director Kristan Lundquist says. She notes families can visit parks, and suggests kids play tag or bring a ball to grassy areas while playgrounds are closed.
“We are erring on caution, given the positivity rate in Salinas and in Monterey County,” she says. The county had 12,463 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of press time; more than half of those are in Salinas.
“As soon as it’s safe here in Salinas to open the playgrounds, we are going to get those playgrounds open.” Lundquist says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.