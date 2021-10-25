The beginning of this school year has been different than others, and it’s not only because students are back in person. It also kicked off with two loaded guns found in Salinas schools, and a student at Aptos High School died after being stabbed on campus.
On Aug. 16, a loaded gun was discovered on a student’s waistband at Salinas High School; two students were arrested. On Sept. 9, during a routine search with K-9 at Washington Middle School, a loaded gun was found.
Many teachers, parents and administrators have noted that isolation was taking a toll on children’s academic and social and emotional growth. Cesar Lara is director of policy and programs at Salinas-based social justice nonprofit MILPA, and also a parent of two kids who attend Washington Middle School. He sees the guns on campus as a reflection of bigger challenges for students during a period of isolation: “The lack of emotional supports has really translated toward a bumpy beginning of the school year,” Lara says.
The incidents also revived discussion at Salinas Union High School District about safety measures. In September, board member Kristina Szaszy-Jones asked about the possibility of installing metal detectors on campus. (Superintendent Dan Burns said they could cost $40,000-$80,000 per school, and added that some schools where shootings have occurred had metal detectors.)
Lara says districts should invest more heavily in resources to help students and their families. “It’s already too late if you have to install metal detectors because that’s already a reactive approach to the social-emotional problems that everybody’s facing,” he says.
Miguel Cabrera, a spokesperson for the Salinas Police Department and a former school resource officer, says that after both gun incidents, conversations about bringing SROs back onto campuses increased, but did not go beyond discussions; Salinas PD doesn’t have enough personnel even if they were invited to return to campus.
SUHSD’s board voted in 2017 to reject Salinas PD’s invitation to fund school resource officers; there are still probation officers on all campuses.
Administrators note that finding guns on campus remains rare, and SUHSD has a safety committee that includes teachers, staff, parents and students that meets monthly. They also offer an anonymous tip line and security guards work at all of the district’s schools.
