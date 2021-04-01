If you’ve been working from home, or perhaps working in a pared-down office, you might have noticed a very obvious fashion statement happening since the pandemic. Tailored slacks have given way to soft slouchy sweats. Heels and shiny loafers are being sidestepped by slip-on sandals and growing sneaker collections. Skinny jeans are being inched out by yoga pants. And then there’s the virtual work disguise formula: business on top for Zoom meetings – maybe last year’s starched button-up or silk blouse – paired with functional, comfy, casual, excuse-for-pants-that-you-can-do-anything-in on the bottom.
Even behind a mask, the pandemic has claimed some territory in our closets, be it the most corporate chic of items or special occasion items. Collectively, people have been opting for comfy clothing.
On March 26, 2020, not even 10 days after lockdowns began in the U.S., Buzzfeed Breaking News Deputy Director David Mack tweeted that his boyfriend was beginning to call non-sweatpants “hard pants.” A month later, GQ staff writer Rachel Tashjian reported on America’s waning love affair with jeans in an article titled “We Are Living in an Age of Sweatpants.”
But perhaps you’ve seen it yourself at a department store near you or from the comfort of your own home, while online shopping. Brands small and large such as Uniqlo, Anthropologie, Everlane, Amour Vert, Gap and others are dedicating specific sections to loungewear, “cozy” at-home options and some are even subdividing comfy clothes. (Because joggers and sweats are two different things, of course, and we can’t possibly sleep in our 100-percent cotton jumpsuits if there is a separate category for pajamas.)
Have we developed an unhealthy attachment to our comfy clothes during lockdown? “Ummm… yes,” says Cortina Whitmore, laughing. As the owner of Catalyst Consignment on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey, she says it’s not a coincidence that retailers are pushing the marketing of comfy clothing during the pandemic. “A lot of my business is comfy clothing. I’ve been selling more things like yoga pants, sweatpants, jeggings, oversized sweaters, things like that. It’s a large part of my business.”
Catalyst Consignment caters to a younger audience – “mostly teens who want a good deal on clothing and consignment stores are a good option,” Whitmore says. “But I try to have something for everybody.”
She says the athleisure looks and loungewear trends pre-date the pandemic. Comfy clothes and the effect they can have – be it more relaxed fits for trousers, softer and more breathable fabrics, or casual Fridays at the office – are all part of our fashion preferences as a whole. “If you compare clothes from way back then and now, it’s been trending that way. We want clothes that are more comfortable and effortless,” she says. “More company [dress codes] are trending more casual today. American culture over the generations is becoming more and more casual. We’re really one step away from pajamas now.”
As for the so-called Age of Sweatpants, Whitmore says, “The pandemic was the real push.” With nowhere to go and no one to dress for, casual Fridays and 24/7 slob chic is inevitable. But she cautions that there are downsides to staying in your, shall we say, “comfort zone” all day.
“Impressions matter, you should want to make a good impression. Dressing up and making an effort helps with your self-esteem, even if you don’t have a reason to go out or if it’s just for yourself.”
That might not be the situation for long. As more and more of the economy starts to open back up, and fully staffed workplaces are becoming a reality, Whitmore does not advocate suffering for the sake of looking presentable: “We’re so lucky to have so many options today,” she says.
She proposes women have a go-to black pant in a comfortable cut, fit and fabric. “It’s a staple and it’s versatile. It could even be a comfortable jean with some stretch that you can dress up or dress down.” As for tops, she understands that the pandemic may have added a few inches here and there. She suggests longer flowy tops, maybe a long tunic. None of these pieces need to be pricey.
For men who aren’t too eager to be in a button-up, she suggests stocking up on some polos and some well-cut chinos. “Polos are causal but versatile. You can put on a sports jacket over for a more casual look,” she says. “Chinos are a good option because they’re usually more relaxed and made out of looser fabrics.”
In the shoe department, men can really have a field day with practical but stylish sneakers. Men’s sneakers can be dressier or more laidback. For women, she recommends a ballet flat.
When thinking about the transition back into normalcy, Whitmore says generally people shouldn’t be worried about fitting into more rigid clothing – “hard pants,” if you will. She suggests continuing to embrace more elastic and flexible fabrics, and to focus less on the size you think you are or should be, and instead finding clothing that is the right fit. If need be, let some clothing go.
“I guess you can call it spring cleaning, but if you haven’t worn it in a year or two, if it doesn’t fit you anymore and you keep saying ‘I’ll wear it when I’m this size,’ it’s time to get rid of it,” she says.
Ultimately, you won’t have to break up with your sweats when the time comes to reintegrate back into society. But like all healthy relationships, it’s good to set some boundaries and explore horizons when necessary. So when life does go back to normal and someone starts side-eyeing your sweatpants and sweatshirts combo at the grocery store, remember that cargo pants were allowed to exist for this long. And at least you’re not wearing cargo pants. Right?
CATALYST CONSIGNMENT, 801 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 512-9855, catalystconsignment.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.