When countries around the world began locking down, there was some good news for the environment: more people at home meant fewer cars on the road, and fewer greenhouse gas emissions. The bad news: as people are sheltering in place and more people are bringing the material comforts of the outside world inside, buying disposable masks and gloves, and stocking up (sometimes needlessly) on necessities, oceans and landfills have seen an increase of as much as 30-percent in plastic waste since 2019, according to several articles published by the American Chemical Society.
Now, a second lockdown is looming and so is Christmas. In a non-pandemic year, waste increases about 25 to 30 percent around the holidays. Local environmentalists Mariana Del Valle Prieto Cervantes and Claudia Pineda Tibbs say there are ways to maintain the holiday spirit without overfilling the garbage bins, especially when it comes to gift-giving.
They suggest starting at square one, asking ourselves as receivers and givers: What do we need? “It’s a complicated question,” says Del Valle Prieto Cervantes. “If your family is super chill about Christmas, ask them if it’s necessary to give gifts this year.”
She says knowing exactly what to give reduces how much you buy; even if you do end up going to a big-box store to buy that one plastic toy for your grandchild, you’re buying just that one item instead of guessing what they’d want and then going overboard.
Another gift idea: experiences. “If gifting is your love language and it gives you joy, you should absolutely give,” says Pineda Tibbs, echoing Del Valle Prieto Cervantes’ idea to ask before buying. “I tell my husband I don’t need anything this year. I value time with my loved ones. Instead, let’s go on a date, let’s schedule a hike in Big Sur.”
Experiences, low – and non-material gifts are also a good catchall for big families, both environmentalists say. And that’s true even if you can’t participate yourself. Pineda Tibbs once bought her brother a membership to a local zoo. He ended up taking himself and his nieces, and sent photo updates to Pineda Tibbs. “It was like I was there with them,” she says.
Another idea: gift cards to local restaurants or donations to organizations on behalf of the receiver.
Sometimes goods are the way to go – they suggest shopping small and local – and they can be used to help share environmentalism. “It really depends on where you are on your low-waste journey,” Del Valle Prieto Cervantes says. “I’ve been on mine for a while, so one thing I do is introduce people to more sustainable items like reusable Ziplocs or makeup remover cloths, everyday stuff that reduces waste in small ways.”
“One last thing: Don’t be hard on yourself. Whatever situation you’re in, low-waste looks different for everyone.”
