More than 300 people participated in the 11th annual Walk of Remembrance. Many carried photos of people who lived in the Chinese village at Point Alones, which burned down suspiciously in 1906. For the first time ever, Pacific Grove officially apologized for the burning of the village; the Walk of Remembrance route (below right) goes roughly one mile, ending at the site of the former village. At the beginning of the route (below left), the Monterey Bay Lion Dancers performed.