Steve McShane began his Super Tuesday early, awake in time to make chocolate-chip-banana pancakes for his family – “I have it down,” he says – and get to the corner of Blanco and Davis roads in Salinas by 7am to start waving signs. He counted 100 honks and 200 waves.
McShane as a rule is exuberant, giving thumbs up signs often and speaking with passion about his agenda: housing, water, jobs. As he spoke to a crowd of about 200 at his election night party at his nursery in Salinas, one supporter whispered, “He’s a natural.”
But despite being a natural and a massive fundraising effort, having outspent all the other three candidates combined, McShane came in second place in the four-way race.
Early results show Wendy Root Askew leading the race with 5,594 votes at 44.1 percent, followed by McShane with 4,630 votes at 36.5 percent, Alex Miller with 1,361 at 10.8 percent and Wini Chambliss with 1,108 at 8.7 percent. The top two vote-getters will go to a runoff in the general election in November.
“It’s an amazing feeling to have the support of so many people who share my values,” Askew says from her campaign’s watch party at Post No Bills in Sand City where she spent the evening surrounded by supporters including Jane Parker, the current District 4 supervisor who is retiring.
Her supporters throughout the night included a who’s-who of local politicos: state senate candidate John Laird, County Supervisor Mary Adams, Del Rey Oaks Mayor Alison Kerr, Pacific Grove Councilmember Jenny McAdams and Monterey Councilmember Tyller Williamson among the guests.
At some point, Askew’s campaign team announced free tacos from a food truck parked outside. Immediately, multiple bar patrons hopped out of their chairs and darted to the door.
As the campaign celebrated, California Democratic primary results came in, showing a lead for former Vice President Joe Biden, even as Bernie Sanders claimed California. Conversations were interrupted by news coming from mobile phones. “I watch it all, but it’s stressful and overwhelming,” Askew says, “so I double down on the local where I can make an impact on issues like affordable housing.”
While a screen showed election results in McShane’s party, there was never a formal announcement that he’d placed second. Instead, after a long campaign – it was 428 days since he announced he was running, he said – the vibe was celebratory. The Choke Coach served fried food, Martha’s Hopyard poured beers, a duo called Neil and Allan played smooth jams on percussion and guitar, an artist made live caricatures of kids, and potted orchids decorated the place.
Supporter Chris Sumagang, a 41-year-old real estate agent in Salinas, says this was his first time volunteering for a campaign and he wasn’t surprised that it will go to a runoff. “This city needs younger, faster leadership like Steve,” he says. “We need to compete with Santa Clara County.”
McShane emphasizes that the campaign experience was a positive one, at least as far as avoiding nasty name-calling tactics. “Regardless of what happens, this was a good experience,” he says. “The idea is to be an example, and that starts with yourself.”
