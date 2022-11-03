On Nov. 8, Soledad voters will vote for mayor and two City Council members. .
Challenging Mayor Anna Velazquez is Councilmember Maria Corralejo, who was appointed to her council seat just two months ago. The council heard from nine nominees to fill a vacancy, and selected businessperson Corralejo on a 3-1 vote, with Velazquez dissenting. Councilmember Alejandro Chavez nominated Corralejo.
Two years ago, Velazquez became the city’s first female mayor, ousting Fred Ledesma, who had been mayor since 2010, by a 15-percent margin.
Two incumbents are running for re-election to two seats on the council: Marisela Lara, who is seeking a second term, and Chavez, who works as executive director of Salinas United Business Association, is seeking a fourth term. New to the mix is Fernando Cabrera, an educator and Mexican immigrant, who says he wants to bring balance to the council. Cabrera says politicians need to engage residents in the decision-making process and make information accessible for non-English speakers, “not only for voting purposes, but we need people to be involved in the city.” Recently, the city started offering translation services during council meetings.
Velazquez is endorsing Cabrera; Corralejo is endorsing Lara and Chavez, a sign of two distinct political camps.
Yet Corralejo, Velazquez and Cabrera each support development in the city, and land annexation to build. They also agree housing prices are unaffordable for many residents. Corralejo says she supports the annexation if it doesn’t impact agricultural land. Cabrera and Velazquez support annexation if it provides opportunities for low-income families.
“I support smart growth policies that focus on producing housing that meets the needs of the community,” Velazquez says.
The city currently seeks to annex 647 acres for Miramonte, a project that is planned to include 2,392 single – and multi-family units. Prices are estimated to be $600,000 and up.
“The Miramonte project is following similar construction strategies that prioritize low-density houses that do not meet the need of our current residents,” Cabrera says.
Velazquez and Chavez both support diversifying and bringing more businesses and jobs to Soledad. Many residents travel for work or purchase goods and services outside the city, and the struggle is to keep sales tax dollars inside its borders. That said, the city has attracted new businesses in the past few years, including Premiere Cinemas and a Grocery Outlet.
But a division that sometimes runs under the surface became especially evident during the discussion about Corralejo’s appointment to the council. (Cabrera also submitted his application for the vacancy.) City Attorney Mike Rodriquez explained that even if an applicant was already a candidate for mayor, it did not exclude someone from being appointed to council for the remainder of the term, which still has two years to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.