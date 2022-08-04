Count Down

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he opposes Prop. 30, due to money concerns: “California’s tax revenues are famously volatile, and this measure would make our state’s finances more unstable.”

 JOEL ANGEL JUÁREZ - MCW

Some cautionary economic signals are gaining strength in California just a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers adopted a record-breaking $308 billion budget.

The state is more likely than not to collect less from personal income, sales and corporation taxes than the $210 billion assumed in the 2022-23 budget, according to an Aug. 1 report from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, which advises lawmakers on fiscal issues. The report notes, however, that “significant uncertainty” remains, and the state could ultimately end up collecting anywhere from $25 billion less than anticipated to as much as $15 billion more – likely ending up about $5 billion below projections.

A recent report from the state Department of Finance offers a similarly mixed outlook: For the first time since the pandemic struck in early 2020, California’s tax revenues in June fell short of projections rather than exceeding them. Cash receipts came in about $2.4 billion less than expected, largely due to lower proceeds from the personal income tax.

H.D. Palmer, a finance department spokesperson, says that although more data is needed to make “long-term extrapolations,” the June numbers suggest that Californians paying their taxes quarterly – who tend to make most of their money from capital gains and stock options – are seeing “a lot of clouds on the horizon” due to rising inflation and interest rates, persistent supply chain issues and global market instability caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Palmer says the two reports underscore “the importance of the actions that we’ve taken” to use California’s budget surplus by expanding reserves and paying down debt, rather than “embarking on a major expansion of state programs… that may very well not be sustainable.”

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

He adds: “It’s something to be mindful of as we consider this final month of the legislative session in terms of any major potential new financial commitments. Certainly the administration has one eye on this as we’re looking at the legislation that’s moving.”

Indeed, Newsom cited California’s progressive tax structure in announcing his opposition to Proposition 30, a November ballot measure that would raise taxes on residents earning more than $2 million to fund a variety of climate programs.

Meanwhile, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System reported a 1.3-percent loss on investments for the fiscal year ending June 30 – its first annual loss since the Great Recession in 2009. This comes shortly after the California Public Employees’ Retirement System posted a preliminary 6.1-percent loss on investments, also its first negative return since 2009.

CalSTRS Chief Investment Officer Christopher Ailman offered this perspective: “As long-term investors, we think in terms of decades. One-year returns are akin to the pace of running a mile during a marathon.”

This story is reprinted from CalMatters, where it was originally published.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.