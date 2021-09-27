Last year was the flu season that wasn’t. After initial worries last fall that flu and Covid-19 would converge and overwhelm hospitals, the U.S. experienced the lowest number of cases since 1997. Less than 1 percent of 1.1 million samples tested by the Centers for Disease Control were positive for influenza. “Last year we sort of got a free pass,” says Martha Blum, infectious disease specialist for Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
Schools and many businesses were operating remotely and mask mandates were in place, so flu viruses weren’t able to gain a foothold. This year will be different, Blum says. Kids are back in the classroom and we’re mingling much more. Expect the flu to start circulating once again. With the delta variant of Covid still infecting people – including breakthrough infections among those vaccinated – it’s important that everyone from age 6 months and up get a flu shot.
“Now is the perfect time for people to go out and get the flu vaccine,” Blum says. The flu typically peaks in California in January. Since it takes about two weeks for the antibodies to build inside the body after a vaccination – just like the Covid vaccines – getting the shot before the flu begins circulating in earnest is a good idea. “Having the vaccine on board is that extra level of protection that will assure a better year for all of us,” she says.
New this year is updated research on Covid and flu vaccines. Last year the advice was to wait two weeks in between vaccinations, but now experts say it’s safe to administer the shots even at the same time.
And there’s good news for young people with a fear of needles: The flu vaccine comes in a new version of the nasal spray that has shown to be as effective as the injectable vaccinations. It’s only recommended for those 50 and under.
Those older than 50 should receive the shot and people over the age of 65 should ask for the higher dose flu vaccine, if it’s available. “As I tell everyone, the best flu vaccine is the one that is available to you,” Blum says.
