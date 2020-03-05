It was too early to celebrate at the Bayonet & Blackhorse Clubhouse for State Senate candidate Vicki Nohrden on election night. Her party started at 4pm, four hours before the polls closed, and would be over by 5:30 – the Seaside resident had another party to get to in San Luis Obispo, the southernmost section of sprawling District 17, which spans four counties. But the lone Republican running in the four-way race had little to worry about. She was a lock for a spot on the November ticket against the top Democrat, John Laird.
Early results on Tuesday night showed Laird neck and neck with Nohrden, 41 percent to her 39 percent. Laird says he believes the early votes reflect absentee votes that lean heavily Republican. Democrats may have been holding out to the last minute to see how the field of candidates was looking heading into Super Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, his margin had increased slightly, 42 percent of the vote to 36 percent for Nohrden. (Democrats Maria Cadenas and John Nevill came in a distant third and fourth.)
Expect the race between Laird and Nohrden over the next eight months to mirror party lines. Nohrden says voters tell her they are concerned about reducing taxes, tackling homelessness and solving issues created by Assembly Bill 5, intended to help contract workers like Lyft drivers. Laird says in 14 months of campaigning, the primary issues he’s heard about from voters are affordable housing, climate change, healthcare and affordable education.
Two local incumbent assemblymembers – Mark Stone and Robert Rivas, both Democrats – were winning with well over 60 percent of the vote over their Republican challengers as of press time.
