A libel and defamation lawsuit brought by a former sheriff’s candidate, the former head of the deputy sheriff’s union and a political consultant against three Monterey County Sheriff’s Office commanders has been thrown out, and now the plaintiffs will be forced to pay the defendants’ attorneys fees.
Monterey County Superior Court Judge Susan Matcham issued the ruling on Sept. 13, striking the lawsuit brought by Scott Davis, Dan Mitchell and Christian Schneider, and Schneider’s Pivotal Campaign Services LLC, against commanders Mark Caldwell, Joe Moses and Archie Warren.
The suit alleged that during Davis’ 2018 campaign for sheriff, the trio conspired to smear Davis, a deputy who was running against Sheriff Steve Bernal, and his supporters, in order to keep Bernal in office.
During the campaign, someone with access to the union’s financial records released portions of those records via anonymous emails to various media outlets, including the Weekly. The three commanders questioned payments to Schneider and alleged that union funds were diverted to Davis’ campaign.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission, which monitors campaign finance, investigated and found no wrongdoing in making those payments.
The commanders, whose defense was paid for by the county, filed an anti-SLAPP – Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation – motion, arguing their actions qualified as protected free speech. Plaintiffs Davis and Mitchell, who Matcham wrote were public figures based on their candidate and union leadership positions, would have to have proven the defendants acted with malice, and they failed to make the case. She also wrote that while Schneider was a private figure, he shared a common interest with Mitchell and Davis and also failed to prove the defendants acted maliciously.
Matcham also ruled that the defendants were to be awarded attorney fees and costs.
