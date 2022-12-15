We get it – you’re busy. And this might mean that sometimes you find yourself leaving items on your to-do list (To Do: Buy holiday gifts) until the last minute. So here’s some good news: Just because there are only a few days left in the holiday shopping season does not mean you need to compromise. These gift ideas, available for easy pickup, are sure to be well recieved. -Tajha Chappellet-Lanier

For the Gift of Relaxation

A gift certificate for a massage at Spa Adeline; Prices vary

Hyatt Regency | 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey | 208-5599, spaadeline.com

Mo & Co

For the Shining Light

Elegant beeswax candles made locally by Mo&Co Home; $16 and up

Elroy’s Fine Foods | 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey| moandcohome.com

For the Hygge Adherent

A pair of cozy wool – or cashmere blend – socks; Prices vary

The Sockshop | Ocean Avenue, Carmel | 624-6044, sockshoponline.com

For the Environmentally Friendly Recipient

A sustainable bag by designer ORI London; $68

The Power Plant Coffee | 7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing | 318-0908, thepowerplant.store

For the Artist in Residence

A year-long membership to the Monterey Museum of Art; $60 and up

Monterey Museum of Art | 559 Pacific St., Monterey | 372-5477, montereyart.org

For the Fashionista

A unique piece of jewlery made by local artist Meridith Ellis; Prices vary

Ami Carmel | 5th Avenue and Dolores Street, Carmel | 620-1600, amicarmel.com

