In the aftermath of a contentious match between visiting Tampa Bay and Monterey Bay F.C. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the USL Championship suspended Rowdies midfielder Laurence Wyke for 12 games and fined him an undisclosed amount over allegations of a racial gesture.
Following Monterey Bay’s 2-1 loss, it appeared as if a brawl would break out as players on both sides began arguing. While cooler heads separated the teams, Wyke rushed around jawing and gesturing.
The decision, issued Oct. 10 by the USL, offered few details other than an investigation over several days determined that Wyke “violated the league’s zero-tolerance policy related to any form of harassment or discrimination on or off the field.”
Tampa Bay immediately announced that it would appeal the decision.
Emotions began to unravel in the second half of the match, the home finale of Monterey Bay’s inaugural season, played in front of a sellout crowd of 5,705 at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside. Referee Melvin Rivas issued cautions to two Tampa Bay players in the 87th minute and a red card to another in stoppage time. As tensions mounted, the visitors’ coaching staff began shouting at officials and – according to a fan within earshot – at Monterey Bay coach Frank Yallop.
Wyke had scored the eventual game-winner on a header in the 67th minute. The Tampa Bay Rowdies contend that Wyke’s gestures were related to his goal.
“We dispute that there was any racial intent behind what Laurence did that evening,” the team said in a statement. “There certainly was no racial abuse by Laurence.”
The Rowdies claim that no audio or visual evidence exists to suggest Wyke made racist gestures or taunts. Team officials also complained that the USL did not share its full report.
At 12 games, the suspension is double what Phoenix’s Junior Flemmings received for a homophobic slur during an October 2020 match with San Diego. In 2017, Djiby Fall of FC Cincinnati reportedly bit an opponent, receiving a five-game ban.
Tampa Bay referred to the length of Wyke’s suspension as “unprecedented.” USL guidelines call for league executives to consider the nature of the alleged misconduct, as well as previous disciplinary decisions, when determining the length of a suspension.
In a statement on Oct. 7, Monterey Bay F.C. indicated that the allegations of “racial language and gestures” were directed toward a Monterey Bay player they declined to identify.
Following a 3-3 draw against Phoenix on Sept. 21 in which MBFC’s Seku Conneh missed a penalty kick that may have won the match, Conneh was reportedly subject to abusive language on social media. The club promised to ban any fan posting hate speech.
Monterey Bay F.C. took the Tampa Bay incident and the subsequent league investigation seriously enough that players voted to postpone an Oct. 8 game at Tulsa. While awaiting a league ruling, they felt a postponement would give greater urgency to the investigation.
