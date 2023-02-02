With staffing levels thin, the Salinas Police Department has changed the way it prioritizes call responses. On Jan. 26, Salinas PD implemented a new process when deciding whether to send a police officer to a reported crime.
“We had to make some drastic decisions,” Chief Roberto Filice told City Council on Jan. 24. Violent crimes such as homicides, robberies and sexual assault will continue to receive normal responses. Some will be on a case-by-case basis, including trespassing, vandalism and theft. Most quality-of-life calls, such as noise and traffic complaints, won’t trigger a response.
Salinas PD currently has 157 police officer positions, including 13 vacancies; six officers are in training and 18 are on leave. This brings the number to 118 police officers – 76 for patrol, the rest detectives and on special units – to serve 162,791 inhabitants. Salinas now has 1 police officer for every 1,379.5 residents, lower than the average of 1.6 for similarly sized cities, according to the FBI.
Understaffing is part of a national and local trend, but Salinas faces additional challenges: It has higher crime rates than neighboring cities and pay is less competitive. Since 2019, SPD has lost 46 officers; of those, 28 percent moved to nearby agencies, Filice reported. Low staffing doesn’t necessarily mean cost savings: “Almost 900 hours a month of overtime just to keep the basic levels of officers on the streets,” Police Services Administrator Tonya Erickson told council. Overtime surpassed $2 million last year.
Applications have dwindled over recent years, from 88 in 2015 to 23 in 2022. Some applicants have background check issues. “I’m not going to lower my standards,” Filice added.
