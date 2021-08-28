Proposals including luxurious and eco-friendly are among those that Marina City Council heard on Tuesday, Aug. 17 for a new hotel. The property is located at the Monterey Bay Dunes Complex across from The Dunes shopping center. City Manager Layne Long framed it as a major decision: “This can define our city not only in aesthetics,” he said, “but also financially in the revenue it will bring.”
Petrovich 53d Partners and Cambria Hotels are pitching a deluxe Hilton LXR Hotel with 300 rooms, 15,000 square feet for conferences and another 15,000 square feet of food and beverage space. The proposal from Paul Petrovich, a Sacramento-based developer, also calls for a Concours Hall of Fame Museum and Event Center with a luxurious car collection.
Two developers propose competing Marriotts. Kuber Companies, based in Arizona, envisions a mixed-used space with a 160-room AC Retreat by Marriott, a 140-room Element by Marriott, plus an 8,000-square-foot conference center and 16,000 square feet of retail. Jason Bass, director of finance and development at Kuber, said they explored the luxury option but concluded it wasn’t the best fit because of Marina’s weather and the location – too close to a highway.
Meanwhile, Blackridge Colorado suggests a 150-room AC, 140-room Marriott Residence and 3,500 square feet of meeting space with a pool and fitness center.
Dadwal Management Group, a Seaside-based developer that built the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Marina, presented an eco-hotel and multi-use complex with a unique design meant to make it a landmark in the area. The plans include a farm-to-table restaurant.
