Kristopher Crow appears on a video screen in Department 3 of Monterey County Superior Court for a hearing taking place in his case. His hair is buzzed close to his skull and the circles under his eyes are so dark they appear black. While his family has hired defense attorney John Coniglio to represent him, Crow surprises most everyone when he tells Judge Pamela Butler he prefers to stay with the public defender.
“My mother has retained (Coniglio’s office) for me,” Crow tells the judge. “I would like the public defender’s office because I don’t feel it’s right my family has to pay for my mistakes.”
His mistakes go back to a pair of sealed juvenile cases and on into adulthood. Since 2010, he’s racked up 10 cases ranging from misdemeanor battery and grand theft to multiple drug felonies.
This latest case could keep the 29-year-old in prison for a long time. On Oct. 24, acting on a tip that large quantities of methamphetamine were being transported and sold on the Monterey Peninsula, Monterey police, with an assist from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a warrant on a home on Cachagua Road in Carmel Valley. There they found four pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of heroin and powdered fentanyl, plus drug paraphernalia and $30,000 in cash. They also found evidence of identity theft.
Crow allegedly “had multiple EDD cards in the names of other people,” Monterey Police Acting Assistant Chief Mike Bruno says, referring to the debit cards issued by the state Employment Development Department to people getting unemployment benefits. “He bought identities from someone and he was getting information to fill out the forms.”
During his hearing, Crow pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance – two counts for the meth and a count each for the heroin and fentanyl – plus misdemeanor identity theft. The four pounds of meth allegedly found, though, was less than what he started out with.
“He had picked up 10 pounds down south,” Bruno says, referring to the domestic side of the U.S.-Mexico border in the San Diego area. “It was packaged, wrapped tight and with dryer sheets to avoid the dog detection.”
The days when the Monterey County Health Department needed a special team to clean up local meth labs may be long past, but it doesn’t mean meth has ever gone away. There have been a number of high-profile meth arrests in Monterey County in recent months, and numbers show such arrests are trending upward.
In August, a CHP officer pulled over a man named Porfirio Sandoval for speeding on Moss Landing Road; a search of his car allegedly revealed a pound of methamphetamine in a Ziplock bag and Sandoval is facing federal charges.
Locally, prosecutions aren’t up, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, but in many jurisdictions, arrests are.
In Monterey County, the Sheriff’s Office has tracked an uptick in arrests since 2018. That year, the department had 163 meth cases between January and November. Last year, there were 239 cases during the same 11-month period, and this year, so far, there have been 223.
In Monterey, last year between January and November, they had 87 cases of meth possession and six cases of possession with intent to sell; this year, it’s 126 cases of possession and 14 cases of possession with intent to sell. The Salinas Police Department’s records system is so antiquated it was hard for them to pull up numbers, but Cmdr. Matt Maldonado, who leads that department’s Violence Suppression Task Force, says meth “has never really gone away.” While in the San Francisco Bay area it’s more common to find lower-quality meth and cocaine laced with fentanyl, giving it a stronger effect, straight meth has remained “the drug of choice” around the Salinas area.
“The Norteños are a large part of it, and Nuestra Familia brings in a lot from Mexico, and a lot of Mexican nationals who aren’t gang members are being sent here with often-large quantities of methamphetamine,” Maldonado says. “It’s just so cheap to buy right now that if you have a little money you can buy a kilo of it and make a profit.”
VSTF officers pulled over a car on Nov. 6, and the passenger jumped out and ran – as police chased the man, identified as Steven Moreno, he allegedly tossed a bag later found to contain two pounds of methamphetamine. An additional four ounces of it was allegedly found on him and the driver, identified as Rita Salas.
In 2010, meth was going for $1,200 an ounce, Bruno says. Now it costs $220 an ounce and if it’s coming from Mexico, it’s often 90-percent clear, or pure, Bruno says.
In Soledad, Police Sgt. Gustavo Gomez compares methamphetamine to skittles: “Everyone freaking has it,” he says.
“At least it feels that way. It feels like everyone is using and has some amount on them because it’s so cheap and addictive and everyone can afford it.”
Cases are hard to make without multi-month investigations because larger dealers distribute smaller and smaller amounts to individual dealers. “Unless you can do a longer investigation,” Gomez says, “you won’t find the pounds.”
