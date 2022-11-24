The city of Marina and the Salinas Valley have become a hub for an industry that is only now starting to emerge – electric air travel.
On Nov. 30-Dec. 1, the nonprofit Monterey Bay Drone, Automation and Robotics Technologies (DART) will host its third annual DART Symposium at CSU Monterey Bay, an event intended to give attendees a sense of the flightpath for the nascent industry, and the region’s role in it.
Central to that role is Joby Aviation, an electric air travel company with a vision to make commercial electric air travel over short distances a reality in the near future, but to make that happen, it needs a workforce, from mechanics to engineers to pilots.
The symposium will cover what that looks like – logistically and economically.
In September, Joby launched a paid apprenticeship program funded by the James Irvine Foundation – wages are up to $25 an hour – that lasts for six months and is starting with 12 local apprentices. Cody Cleverly, who works in workforce development for Joby, says investing in the local community has been a core principle of the company since its founding. And part of that, he says, is training locals to be part of its workforce, and give them careers with opportunities.
Josh Metz, executive director of Monterey Bay DART, says that money from the $1.5 million grant from the Irvine Foundation will also include a “detailed” feasibility study of a workforce training center, though the location has not yet been identified.
Ideally, he says, it would be at UC MBEST’s nearby research campus, which has remained underutilized since the day it was built two decades ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.